Nostra secures managed services contract with Amryt Pharma

MSP unifies comms, cyber security for biopharma multinational Print Print Trade

Irish managed services provider, Nostra has secured a contract with Amryt Pharma to manage the company’s full suite of global ICT requirements. Amryt is a global biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing and commercialising novel therapeutics to treat patients suffering from serious and life-threatening rare diseases.

“A company in a significant stage of growth and global expansion needed to know that its systems were fully secure while also being fully functioning in a single state,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO, Nostra (pictured). “The trust we received from Amryt from the start was key to the success of this transition.”

Nostra has now unified Amryt’s communications globally while also upgrading all of its networks and has implemented a state-of-the-art cyber security solution. Other works included the migration of over 80 on-premise servers to Microsoft Azure.

Amryt VP of manufacturing, supply chain and IT Gerry Gilligan said: “The job that was tasked to Nostra was extremely complex, we have multiple sites and work in a fast moving industry so we could not tolerate any down time or disruption to the day to day business of our company. We were very happy with how Nostra performed and have contracted them to handle all of our ICT requirements in Ireland, Germany, the US and remotely for the EMEA and Latin America regions.”

