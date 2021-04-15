Nostra plans 120 highly skilled jobs over two years

Roles will span engineering, IT support, cybersecurity and sales and marketing Print Print Trade

Nostra has announced plans to create 120 new jobs over the next two years. The highly skilled positions are in engineering, IT support, cybersecurity and sales and marketing and will bring the total employee number to 270.

Founded in 2006, Nostra provides end-to-end managed IT solutions to world-leading brands and multinationals across multiple industries including manufacturing, pharma, education, healthcare and fintech. The company is headquartered at a state-of-the-art 10,000 sq. ft facility in Lucan, Co. Dublin and has satellite, regional offices located in Athenry, Galway and in Mountmellick, Laois. Some of the new hires will be remote roles, while others will be offered the option of hybrid working where they can combine working from home with working from one of the Nostra offices.

Due to new contract wins, a growing international client base and recent competitor acquisitions, Nostra has experienced rapid growth and reported a turnover of €18 million in 2020 (up from €11 million in 2019). An Enterprise Ireland client, Nostra is forecasting double digit growth in the next few years and is on course to reach a turnover of €50 million by 2026. Plans are currently in place to expand the existing office accommodation in order to facilitate the increased workforce. The company is also undergoing a complete rebrand and digital makeover and will invest over €500,000 in both the new premises and branding project.

“Our business is performing extremely well, and we have experienced exponential growth across all services and sectors,” said Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO of Nostra. “This is due to our attention to detail, technical expertise, and innovative approach to managed IT services. Technology changes rapidly and a company must have the ability to pivot, especially now in uncertain times. Our customers are predominantly business owners who are focused on ensuring their day-to-day operations perform as they should. IT networks, systems and cybersecurity are generally not something they have time to consider and that is where we step in. We manage all of the IT requirements so that people don’t have to worry about whether their systems are protected and operating as they should.”

Kevin Sherry, executive director, global business development, Enterprise Ireland said, “Nostra is an innovation-focused company with ambitious plans for scaling and growing its business in international markets. The company’s story demonstrates resilience and the importance of ambition and expertise in responding to challenges and evolving market demands. We look forward to continuing to work with Nostra and wish the team well in their future endeavours.”

Several years ago, Nostra developed its own training and mentorship programme – The Nostra Academy – which sees all new engineers being mentored by a senior engineer for a period of six months. The new engineers also undertake intensive training across several modules which allows for continual professional development opportunities and certification. All members of the programme have remote access to virtual learning tools where they can continue to hone their skills with support from their senior colleagues.

“Training and development are very much at the heart of our organisation,” added O’Loughlin, “We are a ‘people centric’ business, that is reflected in our service and customer care and we are very much looking forward to welcoming like-minded people to join us.”

TechCentral Reporters