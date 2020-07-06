Nostra buys Brandon Global IT

Managed service provider Nostra has purchased Brandon Global IT for an undisclosed sum.

Twenty new jobs will be created by Nostra over the next 12 months as the company continues to add customers and broaden its range of services.

The deal with Brandon Global is the third acquisition Nostra has made in the last five years. It previously purchased The Tech Department, Emit and Rocklan Technologies.

Kevin O’Loughlin, CEO of Nostra (pictured), said: “We have worked with Brandon Global on many projects over the years. The company has extensive experience and expertise in cyber security, a specialty that we wanted to include in our own offering. This acquisition now brings our employee number to 130 and allows us to offer our customers even more expertise and specialist services.

“In addition to our offices in Lucan and Laois we will now have an office in Galway and Dublin City Centre. Nostra and Brandon boast a 97% client retention rate and this was a key factor for us when we were considering the purchase in the first instance. We expect to complete another acquisition within the next 12 months… Our medium-term plan is to grow to annual revenues of €50 million, which will see our team grow to 300 people over the next five years.”

Nostra’s clients include BoyleSports and Dawn Farm Foods. It has over 200 customers and provides full IT services to them in the UK, the Benelux region, Germany, Poland, South Africa, Australia, and North America.

