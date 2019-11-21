Norwegian energy company joins ESB renewable energy effort

Partnership to identify suitable areas for offshore windfarms

ESB has entered into a partnership with Equinor, a Norwegian-based energy company to identify suitable sites for offshore windfarms.

The agreement builds on ESB’s recent investment in the Galloper offshore windfarm in the UK and making an important contribution to ESB’s Brighter Future Strategy and will support the Government’s 2050 vision for a net zero carbon economy through fixed and floating offshore wind farms and enabling technologies.

Equinor has significant global experience in the development and operation of offshore wind energy projects which complement ESB’s existing expertise and experience of developing and operating generation projects in the Irish and UK market.

ESB Generation & Trading executive director Jim Dollard, said: “The delivery of offshore wind projects in Ireland further supports our strategy to significantly reduce the carbon intensity of the electricity we generate. By collaborating with innovative, like-minded organisations such as Equinor we will play a leading role in the transition to a clean energy future.”

“We are looking forward to a strong collaboration with ESB, where we will jointly explore offshore wind opportunities in the Irish market. ESB brings local knowledge and expertise and in the ongoing energy transition offshore wind can contribute as an important source of renewable providing energy to people and progress to society,” said senior vice president for business development in new energy solutions Equinor Jens O. Økland.

TechCentral Reporters