Nokia provided SoftBank with equipment to complete 5G connected car test

World-first accomplishment completed using Nokia's end-to-end 5G portfolio

SoftBank completed the world’s first 5G connected car test using equipment from Nokia.

Using state of the art equipment from Nokia’s end-to-end 5G portfolio, Japanese operator SoftBank installed non-standalone 5G networks suited to connect vehicle testing. The test, which took place at a Honda R&D site in Hokkaido, Japan, demonstrated that non-standalone 5G technology can be used to commercially operate connected cars.

The world-first trial is the first step in deploying Nokia’s 3GPP Release 15 compliant using commercial-level 256QAM high-order modulation and 4×4 MIMO radio equipment network equipment.

As part of the trials, SoftBank tested four use cases including, the transmission of location information of surrounding vehicles at intersections with poor visibility; the identification and notification processes for falling objects on the road; and the transmission and secondary use of high-quality 4K video and images taken from the in-vehicle cameras.

According to Nokia, 5G will be capable of delivering the speed and capacity required to ensure vehicles can communicate and interact safely and efficiently on road networks. Deploying high-bandwidth and low-latency 5G networks is essential for delivering the benefits of the next generation of road vehicles, whether they are connected or fully autonomous, it said. Ultimately the company is striving to ensure that 5G can be utilised in the future connected car market, which is projected to be worth over €205 billion by 2025.

“These trials demonstrate that 5G technology can be successfully, safely and efficiently utilised in the connected car market,” said John Harrington, head of Nokia Japan. “We look forward to further develop research in this exciting space and bring 5G-connected mobility solutions to the roads.”

