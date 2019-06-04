Nokia confirms 42 commercial 5G deals

Recent wins include operators in Latin America, Asia Pacific and Middle East regions Print Print Trade

Nokia has confirmed 42 commercial 5G deals with operators around the globe, more than any other vendor. This includes 22 deals with named customers such as T-Mobile, Telia Company and Softbank.

This update follows an announcement in March, when it had 30 commercial 5G contracts. Since then Nokia has averaged a major operator win each week.

Early rollouts of 5G have been announced in North America, Korea and Europe and it expects to announce its work with operators in emerging nations including India and Latin America over the coming months.

Rajeev Suri, president & CEO, Nokia, said: “The pace of 5G progress is accelerating across the globe. We are delivering significant performance increases to operators and the power of Nokia’s end-to-end portfolio is being recognised.”

TechCentral Reporters