Nokia enters 5G smartphone era

HMD Global has unveiled three new Nokia smartphones, a new member of the Originals family and its brand-new data roaming service.

A 5G first for Nokia, the 8.3 5G was created through Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G Modular Platform which, according to Juho Sarvikas, chief product officer, HMD Global, “enabled to us condense more than 40 different radio frequency (RF) components in a single module.”

Sarvikas added that the smartphone “features the highest number of 5G New Radio bands from 600hmz all the way up to 3.8GHz – meaning it is a truly global and future-proof device”.

In collaboration with Google, the device will include with Camera Go and running Android 10 (Go edition). Other features include quad camera and Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 Mobile Platform.

The device has been added to its existing portfolio alongside the new Nokia 5.3 and Nokia 1.3. The latest Originals model, the Nokia 5310, was also announced.

Further, HMD Global has entered into a brand-new service category with HMD Connect global data roaming, which the company claims is an innovative and hassle-free service that keeps you connected to the things that matter most.

“Today we are kicking off a new chapter for HMD Global as we step into 5G with a truly global, future-proof smartphone,” said Florian Seiche, CEO, HMD Global. “Combined with the launch of HMD Connect, we are creating a truly seamless experience in terms of connectivity.”

TechCentral Reporters