No Quibbing over the Surface Book 3

Microsoft's ultimate laptop reviewed and the short life of a short-form streaming service Print Print Radio

Niall has been playing with Microsoft’s ultimate laptop, the Surface Book 3. This week he gives his opinion. Also in the news: the end of Quibi, the EU has something to say about mobile phone lock-in and Dusty talks about his new favouite Netflix sci-fi show.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.