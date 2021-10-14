NFT Mutual chooses Logitech and Microsoft Teams to enable face-to-face meetings from anywhere

NFU Mutual is a leading UK-wide provider of insurance and financial services, primarily serving the farming sector. With 3,800 employees and 300 agencies nationwide, the company has a turnover of more than £1 billion annually. With more than a century supporting the farming community, NFU prides itself on being completely customer focused and meeting clients face-to-face. Through Logitech MeetUp, Logitech Rally and Microsoft Teams, it has been able to continue this personal touch during the pandemic whilst equipping itself for the future.

Challenge

NFU Mutual initially considered video conferencing to reduce the regular long travel times incurred when travelling between oces. Once the pandemic hit, being equipped for video calls and meetings became essential. Employees and customers needed to be able to communicate remotely, and video enabling meeting rooms became a priority. The video solutions needed to integrate with Microsoft Teams and be easy to install and use, and provide good value for money.

Solution

NFU Mutual chose Logitech Rally and Logitech MeetUp with the Tap controller. With their ease of use and integration with Microsoft Teams, they gave NFU Mutual the reassurance that there would be a low barrier to adoption, and uptake would be swift when fully back in the oce. The systems also oered top quality audio and HD video at a reasonable price point, leading some remote participants to comment that they could hear clearer than if they were physically in the meeting room.

Result

With 80 meeting rooms equipped, remote employees are able to communicate seamlessly whilst the oce is equipped for the hybrid set up of the future. Video calls are now standard practice, and by minimising travel, NFU Mutual is saving travel costs and reducing its environmental impact. There are now plans to video enable 10 more meeting rooms. To ensure all spaces are well-equipped, NFU Mutual is planning to install the Logitech BRIO webcam and considering the Logitech ConferenceCam Connect for smaller spaces.

“As a people-focused business, it was our priority to ensure that face-to-face communication could be maintained when the pandemic hit,” said Sam Farrar is technology adoption specialist, NFU Mutual. “We needed to nd and install a video solution quickly during a very uncertain time, and Logitech oered the quality, performance and Microsoft Teams integration that we required. As a result, uptake of the new systems has been great, and we feel supported both in the immediate term and in the future – whatever the new way of working looks like.”