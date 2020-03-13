Next.js upgrade emphasises static site generation
Release introduces data fetching methods for specifying static generation or server-side rendering
Next.js, positioned as a React framework for the enterprise, is available in a new version that emphasises static site generation. The update, Next.js 9.3, was released earlier this month.
Next.js 9.3 includes API additions that provide built-in, optimised static site generation through new data-fetching methods. These methods include `
getStaticProps`, which is used to fetch data at build time and specify dynamic routes to pre-render based on data, and `
getServerSideProps`, which fetches data on each request.
Next.js 9.3 also features a way to offer parameters to statically generate static pages for dynamic routes, called `
getStaticPaths`. The new methods offer advantages over the previous `
getInitialPaths` model, providing a clear distinction between server-side rendering and static generation.
Other new capabilities and improvements in Next.js 9.3 include:
- A 32KB reduction in the runtime for all Next.js applications, done through optimisations.
- Preview Mode, for bypassing statically generated pages to display drafts from a CMS.
- Built-in Sass support for global stylesheets, with applications now able to directly import
.scssfiles as global stylesheets.
- Built-in CSS module support for component-level styles, in which locally scoped CSS can be imported and used in an application, using the `
module.scss` file convention.
- Automatic static optimisation for the 404 page, with improved reliability and speed by statically serving the 404 page.
All changes cited for Next.js 9.3 are non-breaking and backward-compatible. To access the upgrade, developers should run the following command:
$ npm i next@latest react@latest react-dom@latest
