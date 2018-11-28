New partnership to drive medtech IoT expansion

A new exclusive partnership between Vodafone Ireland and Irish digital therapeutics company, HealthBeacon, will provide IoT connectivity for the rollout of smart sharps bins across new countries next year.

The HealthBeacon device is a smart sharps bin for patients who self-inject medications at home for conditions such as arthritis and MS. It is digitally connected and programmed with a patients’ personal medication schedule and uses customised reminders to help them stay on track with their medication.

HealthBeacon integrates Vodafone’s IoT connectivity and services to track and support medication adherence for both patients and their healthcare professionals. Alreadylaunched in over 10 countries, the connectivity provided by Vodafone drives the power behind the clinical insights that is derived from the data collected by the smart device.

Clinical studies have demonstrated that only 50-70% of patients properly adhere to prescribed drug therapy. Smart, connected devices, such as HealthBeacon, have demonstrated an ability to drive greater adherence, often into double digit improvements.

“As an innovative and high growth company,” said Kieran Daly, CTO and co-founder, HealthBeacon, “it was important for us to find the best partner to help us scale globally. Vodafone was a natural fit to help us grow quickly as they offer worldwide connectivity on a unified platform. This enables HealthBeacon to streamline our expansion and launch new countries quickly. This global partnership will serve patients all over the world and ensure seamless connectivity for both our current and next generation devices.”

“We are delighted to partner with HealthBeacon and expand our relationship as they enter new markets with their innovative, patient-focused solution,” said Debbie Power, IoT Country Manager, Vodafone Ireland. “Through our global network, Vodafone enables IoT connectivity to their smart sharps bin, so medication tracking and adherence data can be captured and transferred securely between patients and their healthcare team. Healthcare is becoming completely connected and Vodafone’s IoT technology and innovation is key to providing better data to enable more informed care decisions. Remote patient monitoring is one element that empowers people to manage their conditions and helps them to live more independently. Our next generation network means we are at the forefront of ensuring healthcare is securely connected now and into the future”.

