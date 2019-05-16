New Google tool offers retailers tips

Grow My Store is designed to improve customers online experience

Google has launched Grow My Store, to help retailers improve customers online and omni-channel experiences.

By rating retailers’ websites and making specialised recommendations, the tool will encourage growth and improve the business.

Retailers are tested on 22 metrics derived from customer experience studies. Depending on the site, recommendations may include intuitive navigation, introducing live chat-support or ensuring the site is mobile-friendly.

Websites should be a prioritised by retailers, as 90% of EMEA shoppers search online before going in-store.

Fionnuala Meehan, head of Google Ireland and VP EMEA Google customer solutions, said: “For retailers of all sizes, their website is their digital flagship store, so Google wants to help retailers to make their online and omni-channel customer experience as appealing as possible to customers.

“That’s why we have built a tool that brings together all this valuable insight into one place and then uses that insight to create bespoke recommendations for retailers providing clear support and advice.”

The site will initially be available in English, French, and Spanish speaking countries, with other European countries to follow.

This follows the Irish launch of Grow with Google, where over 8,000 SMEs will receive digital skills training, nationwide.

TechCentral Reporters