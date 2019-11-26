New Dell Technologies solutions to advance HPC and AI innovation

Expanded portfolio of HPC solutions simplify and accelerate time to insights

At Supercomputing 2019, Dell Technologies introduced several new solutions, reference architectures and portfolio advancements. The new offerings were designed to simplify and accelerate customers’ high-performance computing (HPC) and artificial intelligence (AI) efforts.

Adoption of AI to solve real-world problems has spurred growth across the HPC industry. According to Hyperion Research the industry is expected to grow by 7.1% to €35.6 billion by 2023.

“There’s a lot of value in the data that organisations collect, and HPC and AI are helping organisations get the most out of this data,” said Thierry Pellegrino, vice president of HPC at Dell Technologies. “We’re committed to building solutions that simplify the use and deployment of these technologies for organisations of all sizes and at all stages of deployment.”

Advanced storage solutions for HPC

Dell Technologies expanded its portfolio of Dell EMC Ready Solutions with turnkey solutions for ThinkParQ’s BeeGFS and ArcaStream’s PixStor file systems. It offers a combination of technology partners’ software with Dell EMC hardware, networking and support. Now, deployment and solutions management will be simplified and speedier.

With ThinkParQ’s software-defined parallel file system, Dell EMC Ready Solutions for HPC BeeGFS Storage speeds-up input/ output (I/O) – intensive workloads with the ability to scale from small clusters to enterprise-class systems on premises or in the cloud.

Its solution for HPC PixStor Storage offers a high-performance parallel file system that enables data management at scale with the ability to perform archive and analytics in place.

Plus, capacity for PowerVault ME4 has expanded to offer 16TB HDDs, allowing customers to scale to 4PB in 15U rack space – which is a 25% improvement. This will bring scale, bandwidth and built-in data protection to HPC configurations with management simplicity.

Simplified deployments

Now, AI deployments are simplified with new Dell EMC Ready Solutions for AI and reference architectures.

Dell is expanding its Ready Solutions for AI portfolio with an all-new validated design for the Domino Data Science Platform. It enables data scientists to develop and deliver models faster while providing IT with a centralised, extensible platform spanning the entire data science life cycle –accelerating ideation and deployment.

For further simplification, Dell Technologies has introduced four reference architectures for optimising technologies with AI partners, including DataRobot, GridDynamics, Iguazio and Kubeflow on Red Hat OpenShift. With this, organisations can speed up the deployment of AI solutions to modernise, automate and transform data centres.

400GbE networking switch

Dell also unveiled a new EMC PowerSwitch Z9332F-ON, a 400GbE open networking switch designed for high performance workloads. The open networking switch was introduced to support compute and storage intensive cloud networks. It delivers four times the throughput, double the price performance and near twice the power efficiency of existing 100GbE platforms.

NVIDIA GPU and Intel FPGA

GPU and accelerator options have been added across the Dell EMC PowerEdge server portfolio to speed application performance.

NVIDIA T4 Tensor Core GPUs has been unveiled as new accelerator option for the Dell EMC DSS 8440 server. With up to 16 accelerators, it offers high-capacity, high-performance, energy efficient machine learning inference.

Increased GPU and FPGA support for its PowerEdge servers was also announced. This includes NVIDIA Tesla V100S GPU with up to 25% more bandwidth; NVIDIA RTX GPUs, designed to boost performance at a fraction of the cost, space and power requirements of a traditional render farm; and Intel FPGA Programmable Acceleration Card D5005 in Dell EMC PowerEdge R740xd and R940xa servers to boost inferencing, streaming analytics, video transcoding, and financial and genomic applications.

TechCentral Reporters