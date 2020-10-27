New CFO appointment at Integrity360

In association with Integrity360

Integrity360 is thrilled to welcome Patrick McHale to our team as chief financial officer.

Patrick was most recently the chief financial officer at Taoglas, a global provider of next-generation IoT and RF antenna solutions. Patrick was accountable for the accounting, financial planning and analysis, treasury, M&A, audit and tax functions at Taoglas as well as supporting the strategic direction of the business. Patrick was instrumental in enhancing the Taoglas corporate brand and shaping the strategic roadmap.

Prior to Taoglas, Patrick spent five years in the semiconductor industry with SPTS Technologies where Patrick had several senior finance roles across finance, operations, customer success and corporate finance, helping to drive revenue and profitability growth with significant involvement in M&A and debt financing.

Patrick is a qualified accountant having trained with ACCA and Whirlpool Corporation’s Finance Trainee Graduate Programme. Patrick graduated from GMIT in 2009 with a bachelor of business in accountancy.

Speaking about his new role, Patrick said: “I’m delighted to join Integrity360 and I am incredibly excited for the future growth opportunities with Integrity360. Integrity360 is a celebrated values-driven business in a very exciting industry with a fantastic team and culture.

“I’m looking forward to supporting the continued growth and momentum for our colleagues and customers. We continue to invest in our business, at a time of considerable macroeconomic and technological change, growing through continuous improvement, investment in new technologies and diversification.”

In addition to Patrick’s appointment, the business recently welcomed Peter Smyth as COO as well as a number of financial appointments who will join Patrick’s team including Jeff Ward; group finance director, Shayna Damonse, corporate finance manager; and Sneha Nichani, accounts assistant.

To learn more about Integrity360, the largest cyber security specialists in Ireland and the fastest growing in the UK, visit www.integrity360.com