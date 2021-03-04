Neuromod Medical launches telemedicine service

Neuromod Medical has doubled its clinical staff to 10 following its launch of Ireland’s first telemedicine service dedicated to remote assessment, care and treatment of patients with tinnitus.

In October 2020, Neuromod raised €10.5 million in an oversubscribed Series B financing round, which is being used to expand European commercialisation and scale-up manufacturing of the Lenire device to meet demand.

“At Neuromod Medical we are wholly focussed on personalised tinnitus care so we are delighted to launch our new services that will enable our patients to advance their tinnitus care in a matter of days,” said Caroline Hamilton, clinical director, Neuromod Medical.

“Patients can now go online and book a remote or in-clinic tinnitus assessment with a member of our clinical audiology team. During the secure video call, our experts will find out more about the nature and severity of the patient’s tinnitus and can formulate a treatment plan that will be appropriate for the individual, such as prescribing the Lenire tinnitus treatment system, referring the patient for a hearing aid or recommending the patient undertake other therapies such as CBT (cognitive behavioural therapy) or TRT (tinnitus retraining therapy).”

According to Dr Ross O’Neill, CEO of Neuromod Devices, the demand for telemedicine and other telehealth services has increased, particularly because patient consultations have been cancelled due to the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic.

“The vision for our remote tinnitus assessment service is to provide quick and easy access to treatment for tinnitus patients. In the past few months, studies have shown that tinnitus patients who contract Covid-19 can see a worsening of their condition,” said Dr O’Neill. “Furthermore, it has been shown that infection with Covid-19 can trigger tinnitus in those who never had it before.

“Recent studies have also shown that tinnitus is associated with a substantially higher risk of hearing loss within three years of diagnosis. Therefore, it has never been more important to have quick and easy access to tinnitus experts who can design a treatment plan to better manage the condition. We are seeing a pent-up demand for video appointments as we’ve had a significant number of patients book appointments since we made the service available online.”

Tinnitus affects between 10 and 15% of the global population, and the lives of at least one in every 100 people worldwide are severely compromised because of the incessant nature of the illusory sound that is often described as a ringing or buzzing in the ears.

