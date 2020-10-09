Network Ireland Cork to host webinar on networking in a virtual world

Networking expert Jean Evans will speak at the upcoming event Print Print Trade

Networking in the new normal will be the focus of Network Ireland Cork’s virtual event later this month.

The Broaden Your Network webinar, which will take place 14 October, will see networking expert Jean Evans reveal the new way to network in a time of social distancing and video conferences. Melissa Curley, founder of SocialBe will be the MC.

This will be the eighth webinar in the Network Ireland Cork series, which was launched to support members virtually during Covid-19. It will also include breakout room sessions, allowing attendees to make new connections.

advertisement





“Online networking is here to stay,” said Evans. “However, not everyone is comfortable with technology, so it is important to get comfortable with virtual meeting and conference etiquette. Making a bit of effort to get the foundations right now can ensure networking on an online platform is as effective as face-to-face meetings.

“Undoubtedly, practice makes perfect. We all will make mistakes starting out – keeping the mute button on, forgetting to turn it off and writing messages in the chat meant for one person and it going to everyone. All small incidents, and once you do it the first time, you won’t do it again. I would say that if you haven’t dived into online networking then do, and get some practice in.”

Network Ireland Cork’s president, Marguerite O’Sullivan added: “Networking is difficult for so many even in normal times. In the current environment of video conferences, social distancing, and remote working, comes a new set of challenges on how to connect with others. Having listened to our members, we are delighted to welcome Jean to our latest webinar, who will provide practical skills, tips and advice on how to network online like a pro. We also welcome our MC, Melissa Curley, who is a champion of the power of human connection and communication, and a dedicated lifelong learner.

The event will take place on National Women’s Enterprise Day. Commenting on the significance of the day, O’Sullivan said: “It is apt to hold Broaden Your Network on National Women’s Enterprise Day, with the big themes this year being resilience, self-care, innovation and opportunity. To recognise the day, Paul McGuirk, head of enterprise at the Local Enterprise Office at Cork City will be one of our Pitches in Person, talking about this important and inspiring annual event, and how it celebrates women’s enterprise.”

Network Ireland Cork is a not-for-profit Cork organisation that is the largest branch of Network Ireland.

The event will run from 8pm to 9.15pm. Registration is free for members and €15 for non-members.

To register for the event, visit: networkcork-broadenyournetwork.eventbrite.ie

TechCentral Reporters