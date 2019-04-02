Netfort acquired by Rapid7

Network and security monitoring provider Netfort has been acquired by Rapid7. Financial terms of the deal were not released.

Founded in 2002 and based in Galway, NetFort’s flagship product, LANGuardian, provides deep-packet inspection technology so that businesses have comprehensive visibility across their networks.

Rapid7 is best known for its Insight cloud, which delivers a unique combination of network visibility, security analytics, orchestration and automation used by organisations to manage risk, detect and stop attacks, and orchestrate security operations across their modern networks. The Insight cloud processes billions of events and monitors millions of assets daily, collecting and analysing data from the endpoint to the cloud.

Bringing NetFort’s network monitoring, traffic visibility and analytics capabilities into the Insight cloud will allow Rapid7 to consolidate even more data and analytics into a single platform for security and IT professionals. This will improve their ability to detect attacks, investigate incidents and gain increased visibility into devices that pose a risk to organisations.

“We are delighted to join Rapid7 and believe this is a testament to the capabilities of our people and our technology,” said John Brosnan, chief executive officer, NetFort. “Rapid7 will help us apply our network data insights across their cloud-based platform to improve the security posture of our customers.”

TechCentral Reporters