NearForm launches open source software R&D hub in Tramore

Dedicated team established to deliver major new advancements in open source software

NearForm has launched a research and development hub as part of its commitment and contribution to open source software.

The software development and open source technology company is actively involved in the creation of advanced open source software. Headquartered in Tramore, NearForm is the largest contributor to Node.js, the fastest growing open source project.

The R&D hub, NearForm Research, will initially host eight specialist engineers to trial Node.js performance and security. The team will create new runtimes and tools with the capability to power both small devices to large P2P networks, and work to advance IoT and machine learning technologies.

NearForm Research is funded in part by Enterprise Ireland.

Conor O’Neill, chief product officer at NearForm Research said: “Having the support of Enterprise Ireland in this first phase of NearForm Research is very important for the company. Enterprise Ireland has always shown strong interest in all of our activities and we look forward to extending the relationship in the coming years.”

“We are thrilled to be able to make this an official program within NearForm. We can now combine our experience in developing software solutions for some of the world’s leading brands with our in-depth knowledge and understanding of the languages and tools,” said head of NearForm Research, James Snell.

“We are already working on some significant projects such as HTTP/3, the third major version of the transfer protocol used to exchange information on the internet. We are also working with our wider ecosystem to build more secure runtimes for the financial services market and to enhance the available diagnostic tools to help developers improve performance of their software code. Our work will help to speed up some of these advancements in technology and ensure they are enterprise-grade.”

