NCBI uses group chat to keep members connected

Technology clubs use Microsoft Teams to keep members up to date with emerging tech Print Print Life

The National Council for the Blind of Ireland (NCBI) is keeping its members connected and informed about trends in technology through a network of virtual clubs.

NCBI Labs Technology Clubs uses Microsoft Teams to bring together members to discuss and learn about trends in new technology and how it can support those dealing with sight loss.

Members are given a Microsoft Teams link where the users can join a meeting on your computer or smart device. If a device is not available it is possible to join meetings via phone.

advertisement





Each club has a NCBI technology trainer who is available to answer questions.

Kyran O’Mahoney, NCBI chief technology officer, said: “These virtual clubs are online group chats where we can learn about and discuss the latest in technology, equipment and Apps. They are fun and open conversations about technology to support people with sight loss. It is a great opportunity to learn from others on the tech they use as well as discover the latest information on new and emerging tech.”

Clubs are run throughout the country but as they are virtual you can request to join a club in any locations.

South West (Cork Kerry)

Mid-West (Limerick, Clare and North Tipperary)

West (Galway, Roscommon, Mayo)

North West (Sligo Donegal)

Midlands (West Meath, Longford, Offaly, Laois)

East: (Wexford, Kilkenny, Carlow, Waterford, South Tipperary)

Dublin

To learn more contact NCBI Labs on labs@ncbi.ie

TechCentral Reporters