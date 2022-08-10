National IP Protocol recognised as EU best practice Ireland’s guideline and framework for commercialising state research has been published as an example of European best practice Trade

The National IP (intellectual property) Protocol, Ireland’s guideline and framework for commercialising state research, has been published as an example of European best practice on a new EU platform.

The Knowledge Valorisation Platform connects players in the EU with the common goal to transform excellent research results and data produced in Europe into sustainable products and solutions for the benefit of all – be it economic prosperity, environmental benefits, societal progress, or improved policy making.

The platform provides a space for stakeholders to share best practices and establish contacts, to exchange experiences and co-design guidance, and to stay connected to EU developments in knowledge valorisation. The aim of the platform is to ultimately improve policies and enhance capacities and skills.

advertisement





Research commercialisation

Ireland’s framework for research commercialisation, the National IP Protocol provides for best practice, guidance for research-related engagements between industry and State research performing organisations (RPOs) and the formation of spin-out companies from State research.

This protocol and an accompanying resource guide which are housed on the Knowledge Transfer Ireland website have now been published on a European Commission Research and Innovation website, where Ireland joins other leaders in this area including Sweden, Belgium, Denmark, Italy and France.

“Ireland is showing itself to be a leader in the field of knowledge transfer and research commercialisation,” said Imelda Lambkin, manager disruptive technology, innovation & knowledge transfer at Enterprise Ireland. “We may be a small country, but we certainly punch above our weight in this area, and the publication of the National IP Protocol as best practice by a key EU agency is testament to that.”

The Annual Knowledge Transfer Survey, which was published just last month showed that Irish research performing organisations (universities, institutes of technology and other publicly funded research institutions), are spending upwards of half a billion euro on research expenditure, added Lambkin.

“2021’s figure of €672 million is the highest on record, and an increase of over one-third since KTI began collating research expenditure in 2013. Engaging with the third level on R&D is known to make businesses more competitive than those who don’t.”

IP Protocol

The Irish National IP Protocol includes chapters on spin-out company formation, intellectual property, licensing and research collaboration.

It is about helping industry, from start-ups and small and medium enterprises to multinational corporations, entrepreneurs and investors to access the research and development carried out in Ireland’s universities, institutes of technology and other public research institutions (collectively termed ‘Research Performing Organisations’ or RPOs).

It sets out the government’s policy for research commercialisation and describes the practical arrangements for this to happen. The IP Protocol also sets expectations – on RPOs and on parties wishing to engage with RPOs. Knowledge Transfer Ireland is responsible for developing and updating the IP Protocol.

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?