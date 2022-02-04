National Digital Award winners announced An Post scoops national website of the year award Trade

Digital Business Ireland and Permanent TSB have announced the winners of the annual National Digital Awards series. Spanning 20 categories, the awards recolonise the businesses, people and organisations who have demonstrated excellence in digital during the past year.

With leading brands such as ez Living, Harvey Norman, Pamela Scott and Currys being rewarded for their efforts in the digital arena over 2021, it was Ireland’s leading supplier of postal and e-commerce services, An Post, who walked away with the prestigious national website of the year award.

The winnners are;

Websites

National website -An Post

New website – Kaliedy

Small website – The Taste.ie

Medium website – ez Living

Large website – An Post

Hospitality, food and beverage – Grá Chocolates

Electrical and tech – Harvey Norman

Health, beauty and wellbeing – Riley

Not-for profit – ‘Put Us in the Picture’ by Sightsavers

Professional services – WONDR Digital Product Practice

Education – Schoolbooks.ie

Most trusted – Pamela Scott

People

Digital trailblazer – Ashley McDonnell

Women in digital – Stella Power

Next generation – Charlie Butler

Digital advocate – Minister Damien English

Innovation

Social media campaign – Day Break

Sustainable business – Reuzi

Digital impact – Gabadoo

Business hub – Ludgate Hub

“We were truly delighted to recognise the tremendous achievements of so many businesses, organisations and the people who power them through our National Digital Awards programme. Given we received over four hundred entries to this year’s series, it is fair to say that our expert judging panel had a momentous task in selecting the winners and runners-up in each category,” said secretary general of Digital Business Ireland, Lorraine Higgins. “The talent, innovation, ambition and versatility that is evident throughout the digital sector in Ireland is simply extraordinary and should be a source of great national pride among all of us”.

“This awards programme would not have been possible without the support of our partners in permanent tsb, who continue to champion SMEs and businesses in every town, across every county in Ireland. On behalf of all at Digital Business Ireland, our partners and members, I would like to thank every single one of the four hundred entrants for taking the initiative and getting involved in the process. We also wish to extend our most heartfelt congratulations to each of the businesses, people and organisations who have been awarded across the twenty categories.”

Head of business banking at Permanent TSB, Mags Brennan said: “I would like to extend my warmest congratulations to each of this year’s winners, while offering a sincere thank you to the 400 businesses who took the time to enter across the three award categories. Permanent TSB is honoured to support the National Digital Awards in celebrating your achievements, while acknowledging everything that you have overcome in the last year.”

