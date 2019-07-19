National Business Machines expands creating 5 new jobs

Provider of workplace solutions, software, services and managed print services, National Business Machines (NBM), has announced a significant expansion of its operations as a Xerox channel partner, to now cover counties Cork, Clare, Kerry, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Carlow, Kilkenny, Laois, Offaly and Wexford.

The expansion will see an investment of €750,000 in infrastructure and personnel, between now and 2020, including five new jobs.

‘Today marks another huge milestone in the history of NBM,” said Michael Galvin, managing director, NBM. “A milestone, that I wish to extend a huge well done and thanks to my dedicated and skilled team for making possible. We have weathered two recessions and while other business downsized, we made some smart business decisions for NBM, and our customers, that saw us continue to grow and flourish. I’m excited to welcome new members to our NBM family over the next 12 months as we continue to provide our customers with solutions that meet all their business requirements, from cost effectiveness and reliability to environmental efficiency and sustainability.”

“For more than three decades, NBM Limited has been a trusted partner of Xerox, with a track record of investing in its business to enhance client service. This expansion in the Irish market will further strengthen both Xerox and NBM’s ability to offer a high-touch, locally accessible model to support clients and grow both of our businesses,” said Mark McPhillips, managing director, Xerox.

