National Broadband: There is a plan

Connectivity is coming, but at what price?

This week Niall and Dusty discuss the state of the National Broadband Plan and Google I/O. Away from the studio, Niall meets Carol O’Sullivan, director of D-Real, the mixed reality training and research centre at Trinity College Dublin, ahead of this weekend’s Dublin City 3D Hackathon.

