National Broadband Ireland launches competition for primary schools Imagine the Future competition seeks visions of connectivity in society Life

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the government’s National Broadband Plan (NBP), has launched a new competition for primary schools across in the Intervention Area of the NBP.

More than 700 schools have been invited to participate in NBI’s new ‘Imagine the Future’ art, design and imagination competition. Participants will be in with a chance to win a Promethean ActivPanel – a state of the art interactive flat panel display for their school, as well as several other individual student prizes for county and national competition winners.

The Imagine the Future competition will highlight how students perceive the principle of high-speed fibre broadband and the potential opportunities that arise from it.

advertisement









Students will be asked to create a piece of art responding to the simple statement, ‘Imagine the Future’. Entries can take a variety of forms, including a sculpture, a photo, a painting, a song, a short movie or even a dance – making it as accessible as possible for students to participate.

Entries can focus on the themes of Transportation of the future; school of the future; home of the future; workplace of the future; hospital of the future; and community of the future

The competition will go through three phases: a school, a county, and a national phase. Winners from each school will progress to the county phase, where a panel of judges selected by NBI will decide who will represent their county at the final national phase and be in with a chance to win an ActivPanel. As the connected hub of the modern classroom, the Promethean ActivPanel creates powerful digital learning experiences which are further enhanced through internet access.

Samantha Ecock, territory manager, Ireland, from global education technology company, Promethean, will be helping to judge the competition, with the winner currently due to will be announced in May of this year.

“NBI is delighted to launch the Imagine the Future competition for primary schools in the NBP intervention area,” said Peter Hendrick, chief executive officer of National Broadband Ireland. “This affords young people across the country the opportunity to imagine the endless possibilities and opportunities afforded to them through access to high speed broadband. I would like to thank all of the schools that are taking part in the competition and I wish all of the students the best of luck in their projects.”

“Young people and schools will see some of the greatest benefits from the introduction of highspeed broadband across the country through the National Broadband Plan,” said Tara Collins, chief marketing officer of National Broadband Ireland. “We hope that this competition will engage them to think about the variety of advantages and potential uses of highspeed broadband, as well as engaging their imagination through the creation of the projects.”

To register and find out more about the Imagine the Future competition, visit www.nbischools.ie.

TechCentral Reporters