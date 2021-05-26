National Broadband Ireland, Grow Remote partner to empower rural communities

National Broadband Ireland (NBI), the company rolling out the new high-speed fibre broadband network under the National Broadband Plan today announced a partnership with Grow Remote, a social enterprise enabling people to work, live and participate locally by making remote work, via employment, visible and accessible to everyone.

The two organisations will collaborate on initiatives to empower people to work remotely and encourage sustainable community development. These shared objectives form the foundation of the collaboration, with a mission to support communities across the country. The announcement also follows the Government’s pledge to provide €75 million for landmark regeneration projects in rural communities as part of its €1 billion Rural Regeneration & Development Fund.

David McCourt, chairman of National Broadband Ireland, said: “Both NBI and Grow Remote believe that all sustainable community development is made by people. People with imagination and the determination to improve their futures and the future of the local community, businesses and organisations they are part of. Together, both NBI and Grow Remote can play a role in making that happen and we hope to encourage others to join us.”

A common goal of the partnership is to ensure that Ireland has a best-in-class remote working ecosystem, with a highly-skilled, remote-ready workforce. Remote working has the potential for wider social transformation, leading to improved diversity and inclusion by providing equal access to opportunities to everyone, regardless of where they live.

Tracy Keogh, Grow Remote co-founder, said: “This partnership is reflective of the collaboration that’s happening across the public, private and voluntary sector. It’s one that is needed if we are to accurately identify challenges and build solutions that fulfil the potential of rural Ireland”.

