Nasuni to create 55 jobs at Cork innovation centre

File data service provider Nasuni plans to create up to 55 new senior engineering jobs over the next three years at its newly established innovation centre in Cork.

This will be Nasuni’s first innovation centre and its fourth office including its headquarters in Boston in the US. The company is also expanding its presence in Germany, Benelux and London as part of its global expansion. Nasuni has a hybrid working arrangement in place across all its offices as it transitions out of Covid-19. The current expectation is that the Ireland site will also support hybrid working.

As Nasuni Ireland scales and hires people, the company intends to open a physical facility in the near future.

With the rising threat to business from cyberattacks, Nasuni believes it is more important than ever that the entire IT ecosystem of an enterprise, its suppliers, partners, and managed service providers, offer the highest standards of security and risk management.

The company hired Derek Murphy as vice president of engineering, EMEA. Murphy is an experienced head of engineering with experience at multinational enterprise companies including Forcepoint, McAfee, Intel, and Apple. In the past 15 years, Murphy has worked in the domain of cyber security under the areas of cloud product and services, with a focus on cloud software engineering and cloud operations.

“We are looking for the right talent to fill senior, ‘greenfield development’ positions, cloud and analytics focused,” said Murphy. “This is high-value work, crucial to our business, and we are convinced we will find the right candidates in Ireland.”

Paul Flanagan, CEO of Nasuni, added: ‘‘Nasuni is committed to Ireland, and we have already incorporated Nasuni Ireland Ltd. The country is known for its well-educated software talent pool as well as the number and variety of its technology hubs. Together with the strong support and relationship with the IDA and the diversity of the region, Ireland has a track record as a place to invest, and one that yields results. This will complement the success that Nasuni has in its centres of innovation and offices across the globe, continuing to offer the same level of trusted file data services in the region. Our vision is to expand the team to over 55 people over the next three years.”

The company is supported by the Irish government through IDA Ireland. Martin Shanahan, IDA Ireland CEO, said: “Nasuni’s investment comes at the right time, as remote work continues to create unprecedented challenges and cyber security is more important than ever for enterprises. The establishment of the EMEA Innovation Centre for Nasuni is a testament to the region’s highly-skilled and talented workforce and reinforces IDA Ireland’s mission to boost jobs and investment for regional locations. I welcome Nasuni to Ireland and wish the team every success with this expansion.”

Nasuni is hiring across all functions and locations in 2022; for more information, please visit https://www.nasuni.com/company/careers/

TechCentral Reporters