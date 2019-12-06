Nasa’s Steve Chien on where to next

How data is driving a mission to Europa and beyond

Artificial Intelligence is enabling Nasa to plot missions to ‘where no man has gone before’.

On this week’s show we caught up with Nasa’s head of artificial intelligence Dr Steve Chien at the National Analytics Summit, who shared some amazing insights into the operation.

