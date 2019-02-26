MWC 2019: Alcatel sticks to the basics with three new handsets

Alcatel unveiled the new Alcatel 3, Alcatel 3L and Alcatel 1S at this year’s Mobile World Congress.

“While we’re entering an exciting era of innovation in the smartphone market with the introduction of 5G connectivity and new concepts thanks to flexible displays, we cannot lose sight of consumers who are just looking for great technology at an affordable price,” said Peter Lee, general manager of global sales & marketing at TCL Communication.

“This is why we continue to enhance and expand our Alcatel smartphone and tablet lineup, ensuring customers who want the latest mobility experiences can have them regardless of their budget.”

The Alcatel 3 features a 5.9″ HD+ Super Full View Display with a teardrop notch and 8MP front-facing camera on the front and a dual-lens camera (13MP + 5MP) and fingerprint sensor on the back. Under the hood, the device comes powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 439 processor, 4Gb RAM, 64Gb of built-in storage (expandable via MicroSD) and a 3500mAh battery.

The Alcatel 3L shares a lot of these features but opts for a slightly less powerful Qualcomm Snapdragon 429 chipset. Like the Alcatel 3, the 3L features a 5.9″ HD+ Super Full View Display with a teardrop notch, 3500mAh battery and dual-lens rear camera. However, it features only 2Gb of RAM and 16Gb of on-board storage.

Finally, the Alcatel 1S combines a TCL-built 5.5″ HD+ Full View Display, 3Gb of RAM, 32Gb of onboard storage (with microSD expansion), rear-mounted fingerprint sensor, 3060mAh battery and a dual-lens rear camera (13MP + 2MP) to offer significant value to budget buyers. Hopefully these specs coalesce into an experience better than last year’s Alcatel 1X.

Pricing will be confirmed closer to local launch.

