Mustafa Al-Bassam on the legacy of LulzSec

Revisiting the hacking collective eight years on, and more on broadband Print Print Radio

This week Niall talks to security researcher Mustafa Al-Bassam about his experience as a member of the hacker group LulzSec and the lasting effect it had on how companies we look at security.

In other news, we pick apart the latest twist in the National Broadband Plan tale.

