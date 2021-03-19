More unpacking from Samsung

All the news of the week in 30 minutes or less Print Print Radio

All the news of the week including Samsungs new A52 launched on St Patricks Day, why people share fake news and serious jail time for a Twitter hacker.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

All the news of the week including Samsungs new A52 launched on St Patricks Day, why people share fake news and serious jail time for a Twitter hacker.