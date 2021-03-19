More unpacking from Samsung

Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72
Galaxy A52, A52 5G, and A72

All the news of the week in 30 minutes or less

Radio

19 March 2021 | 0

All the news of the week including Samsungs new A52 launched on St Patricks Day, why people share fake news and serious jail time for a Twitter hacker.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Stitcher, Spreacker or paste the RSS feed into your podcatching software of choice.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

