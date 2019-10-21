More than a fifth of Irish adults stream e-sports – survey

Pure Telecom study finds that 36% of the population are online gamers

Almost one quarter (22%) of Irish adults watch or participate in e-sports according to a survey by Censuswide on behalf of broadband provider, Pure Telecom. E-sports is a form of competitive video gaming

Pure Telecom’s study, which involved 1,000 participants, found that men are more likely to follow e-sports than women; 34% of men stream e-sports weekly, compared to just 16% of women.

It found that 36% of Irish adults play Internet reliant video games. It also identified the parts of Ireland where e-sports are the most popular; Laois residents made up 33% of the country’s e-sports streamers, followed by Dublin (29%) and Limerick (27%).

Participants aged 16-22 were found to game for 10 hours each week. This is far greater than the average gamer’s six weekly hours of play.

As fast upload and download speeds and large amounts of data are required for online gaming, 46% of gamers said that they would be happy to pay more for their internet service if it would enable more effective online gaming.

Further, most gamers said they use multiple devices for gaming and watching esports, Pure Telecom highlighted that this demands significant bandwidth.

“The e-sports community is huge in Ireland and the survey has helped to show the extent of this.The results also show the growing popularity of online gaming and e-sports amongst younger generations, pointing to this becoming one of the leading forms of entertainment in the near future,” said Paul Connell, CEO, Pure Telecom.

TechCentral Reporters