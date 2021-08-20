0:00
ModelManagement.com’s Andreas von Estorff on fashionable AI

Andreas von Estorf, ModelManagement.com
Andreas von Estorf, ModelManagement.com

Emerging tech for emerging talent, and the week's breaking stories

20 August 2021 | 0

This week we talk with ModelManagement.com founder Andreas von Estorff on how AI and blockchain are helping democratise the fashion industry. Also in the news, social networks struggle with the evolving situation in Afghanistan, and Tesla is under investigation for its autopilot feature.

Tech Radio · TechRadio

 

