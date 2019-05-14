Digital Postbox to move government correspondence from letter box to inbox

Service allows citizens to choose between soft and hard copies Print Print Life

Minister of State with special responsibility for Public Procurement, Open Government & e-Government Patrick O’Donovan has announced plans for a new service, the Digital Postbox.

Improving citizens choice surrounding the receipt of government letters, the service allows citizens to receive their government post digitally, in a secure electronic mailbox.

All public service bodies will be able to communicate with individuals through this single shared platform.

Putting the citizens in control, the service is offered on an opt-in basis and is expected to save millions on the delivery of physical post.

It is planned to launch by the end of 2019. Public bodies are expected to introduce adoption gradually over the next few years.

Minister O’Donovan said that the project is “an opportunity to deliver real digital transformation in a more joined-up and integrated manner.”

The Irish government want this service to match the success it has already found elsewhere in Europe. “The concept of a Digital Postbox is not novel; it is an initiative that is in use in other parts of Europe and is held in very high citizen regard. Denmark and Norway in particular, have successfully delivered Digital Postbox solutions resulting in a faster and more efficient communication process between Government and citizens.

“The Digital Postbox aims to bring about real change and improvements in how Government communicates with citizens. It will put citizens at the centre – providing them with fast, efficient access to manage and organise their communications in a safe and secure manner.

“I look forward to seeing the benefits and positive outcomes that its implementation will deliver.”

TechCentral Reporters