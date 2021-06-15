Microsoft will end support for Windows 10 in 2025

The confirmation adds weight to the rumours that Windows 11 is coming

Microsoft has confirmed that it will end support for Windows 10 in 2025, which could be another sign that Windows 11 is on its way.

In a notice on its website, spotted by Thurrott, the tech giant has officially stated that the end of support date for Windows 10 Home and Pro is 14 October 2025. This means that, from this date, Microsoft will not be providing technical support, software updates or security updates or fixes for Windows 10.

While the notice suggests that this end of life date applies to Windows 10 Home and Pro, a clarification on the page states that it will also apply to Windows 10 Pro Education and Pro for Workstations too.

This confirmation from Microsoft could suggest that Windows 11 will be rolled out soon, especially since the company is holding a virtual event next week on the future of the operating system, called What’s next for Windows. In a teaser for the event, which takes place on 24 June, light shining through the Windows logo is displaying an 11 in the shadow on the floor.

Moreover, last week, Microsoft published an 11-minute video on its Windows YouTube account titled “Windows | Startup Sounds – Slo-fi Remix”, which included a mix of the sounds from its previous operating systems as an advertisement for the event next week.

“Soon we will share one of the most significant updates to Windows of the past decade to unlock greater economic opportunity for developers and creators. I’ve been self-hosting it over the past several months, and I’m incredibly excited about the next generation of Windows,” Nadella had said in his keynote at the Microsoft Build 2021 event.

Although Windows 11 is expected imminently, Microsoft continues to roll out updates for Windows 10. In April, Microsoft introduced a new Windows 10 taskbar which brought a new variety of ways to personalise users’ devices. The taskbar allows users to navigate through personalised information, collated from news, weather, and stock reports. The company opted to introduce it to customers over several weeks in a phased approach.

Furthermore, in May, businesses were able to update their Windows 10 systems with version 21H1, also called the May 2021 Update, which allowed them to experience features such as improved security, remote access and quality of experience.

