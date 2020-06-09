Microsoft, UCD announce digital policy programme

Post-graduate degrees build on expertise in communications, social studies and law

UCD and Microsoft have established a certificate course and MSc in digital policy to support governments with the skills and knowledge necessary to amend and plan legislation that will protect society and provide a framework for the private sector.

Under the direction of Prof Kalpana Shankar, the programme aims to fulfil this demand for digital policy knowledge and skills in the policy ecosystem.

ACD has also opened a Centre for Digital Policy under the leadership of Prof Eugenia Siapera. Elizabeth Farries has been appointed assistant professor for the programme and there are plans to appoint a Microsoft Newman Fellow in Digital Policy.

Prof Shankar said: “This MSc in Digital Policy is the first of its kind in Ireland. It is designed to offer graduates the opportunity to learn more about some of the core policy issues that are arising with the prevalence of digital and data technology in all dimensions of life. The course will build on the rich offerings in the School of Information & Communication Studies as well as the wider College of Social Sciences and Law through taught modules, independent projects, and interactions with policymakers and evaluators in the public and private sectors.”

TechCentral Reporters