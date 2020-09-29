Microsoft tackles 365 outage

Microsoft has spent a lot of time and money on marketing the online versions of its Office productivity suite but desktop users could have been forgiven yesterday when a service outage brought down Office.com and its associated versions of Outlook, Microsoft Teams and services like OneDrive.

Microsoft’s Twitter account noted the outage at 9.44pm, claiming then that it was “investigating an issue affecting access to multiple Microsoft 365 services.”

According to the Microsoft 365 Status Twitter account a the outage was caused by a “recent change” and that the service had been rolled back to mitigate the issue. That measure seemed to have only a limited effect and the account later posted that it was rerouting traffic to an “alternative infrastructure” before reporting an improvement in service.

The last update on the string, posted at roughly 3am said the issue had been resolved “for most users”.

However, as of 3pm today users were still complaining of lack of access on mobile devices, though issues with desktops seem to have been resolved.

Microsoft has remained tightlipped about the precise cause of the outage.

“We’ve fixed the service interruption that some customers may have experienced while performing authentication operations,” a spokeperson told Forbes. “At this time, we’ve seen no indication that this is the result of malicious activity.”

