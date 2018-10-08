“There are tons of reports in Feedback Hub about data loss on upgrade, not painting a particularly nice picture,” Thurrott.com contributor Rafael Rivera noted on Twitter, posting screenshots from “as early as three months ago”. Windows Insiders testing preview builds of upcoming versions of Windows 10 use the Feedback Hub to log bugs and other issues they encounter. Rivera notes that while he found lot of reports about the issue, they didn’t receive many upvotes, and thus “got buried in the noise” – until now.