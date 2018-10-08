Microsoft marks EU Code Week with youth leader digital skills programme

Microsoft marked the beginnnig of EU Code Week with the launch of the CoderDojo Champion Training Programme which aims to give 5,000 young people the opportunity to develop their digital skills. Under the programme some 250 youth leaders will receive training to start their own coding clubs in underserved areas.

EU Code Week is an annual initiative supported by the European Commission aimed at encouraging young people to try coding and improve their digital skills. This year Microsoft CoderDojo Club will host a special evening for its members in Microsoft’s DreamSpace innovation and education hub.

Cathriona Hallahan, managing director, Microsoft Ireland, said: “At Microsoft, we are committed to ensuring that every young person – no matter where they live or what their background may be – has the digital skills to achieve more. To realise this ambition, we have developed a long-term relationship with the team at CoderDojo and supported them on a number of key initiatives including Hour of Code, Coolest Projects and CoderDojo Girls Initiative.

“Through the CoderDojo Champion Training Programme, they will be provided with the training, supports and above all confidence to pass on their passion for technology to the next generation. I would encourage any youth leader interested, to sign-up for the free, one-day workshops.”

Giustina Mizzoni, executive director, CoderDojo, said: “Many youth leaders have incredible skills in working with young people, but they can sometimes lack the confidence to deliver opportunities in digital literacy to others. Microsoft’s support for the CoderDojo Champion Training Programme will help us to bridge that gap.”

The CoderDojo Champion Training Programme is being rolled out in a number of locations including the Cork Migrant Centre, Kilkenny Bank of Ireland Workbench, Wexford FDYS, Blanchardstown Library, Creative Zone, Boole Library, UCC, Maynooth University, Inishowen Development Partnership, Shannon Library, and Carlow IT.

TechCentral Reporters