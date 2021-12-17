Microsoft, MSLETB launch cloud traineeship programme

Microsoft, Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board (MSLETB) have launched a cloud traineeship programme to spport the development of pipeline of IT talent while addressing Ireland’s technical and digital skills shortage.

The programme, which is fully funded for eligible participants, will involve 1,200 training hours over 52 weeks in the form of directed and self-directed learning in both a classroom and virtual online learning platform.

In addition to developing in-demand digital skills, learners will be provided with paid work experience to enhance their employment opportunities and support them in building a future career in Ireland’s digital economy.

Successful participants will receive 120 credits, work placement and extensive experience in Microsoft cloud technologies, which will enable them to advance a career pathway in IT and gain employment across a wide variety of industry and business sectors with a career path in IT. Upon successful completion of the program, trainees will receive a QQI Major Level 5 Award and the latest cloud computing Microsoft Certifications, including Azure.

Anne Sheehan, general manager of Microsoft Ireland, said: “Cloud technology is a growth sector providing an increasing number of job opportunities each year. To unlock the full potential of this sector, it’s vital that we equip people with the cloud skills to match the in-demand roles emerging within our economy. That’s why we are delighted at Microsoft Ireland to join forces with the team at Mayo, Sligo and Leitrim Education and Training Board to develop in the development of this flagship initiative.

“The Cloud Traineeship is the latest learning programme to be made available as part of Microsoft Ireland’s Pathways for Life education and training programme, which is designed to encourage and empower learners at various stages of their career and learning journey to gain the required skills to participate fully in the digital economy. I would encourage anyone looking for an exciting career pathway to consider the Cloud Traineeship programme.”

Peter Egan, director of further education and training of MSLETB, said: “[MSLETB has] a long-standing partnership with Microsoft Ireland in helping those in further education and training to develop the digital skills to gain employment. The launch of this new traineeship is an example of how further education and training and the technology sector can collaborate to develop a new, diverse pipeline of exceptional IT talent while also addressing the technical skills shortage in Ireland.”

The programme is open to all sectors of the community and applicants seeking to re-skill or up-skill. To find out more about the Microsoft Cloud Traineeship Programme launched visit www.msletb.ie/microsoft.

