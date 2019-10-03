Microsoft give us a first look at the Surface Neo

Redmond gives a first taste of dual-screen tablet Print Print Life

Microsoft have shown off the long-rumored dual-screen Surface Neo.

Featuring a notebook-esque design that features two 9″ LCD

displays tied together by a 360-degree hinge, Microsoft are pushing the

new form-factor as one that privileges adaptability.

You can use it as a dual-screened tablet or as a screen-and-a-half laptop (similar to the ZenBook Pro Duo) via the magnetically-attached Bluetooth keyboard that flips around from the exterior of the device to the interior. When used in the latter form factor, the leftover screen-space transforms into a Mac Touch Bar-inspired mini-screen.

Microsoft say that the Neo will be running on a special optimised

version of Windows called Windows X. In addition to supporting “all”

Windows apps, Windows X will also help assist with app continuity across

both displays and help users get the most out of the Neo.

Under the hood, the Surface Neo is powered by a custom version of one of Intel’s Lakefield processors. Additional details on the RAM, storage space and battery life of the Surface Neo are not known at this time.

IDG News Service