Microsoft enables native mobile development with Blazor

Mobile Blazor Bindings allow developers to build native Android and iOS using C#, .NET, and web programming patterns

Microsoft has rolled out an experimental project to allow developers to build native mobile apps using the Blazor web framework for C# and .NET.

The Experimental Mobile Blazor Bindings project enables development of native mobile apps via C# and .NET for Android and iOS, leveraging familiar web programming patterns. The goal of the project is to find out if developers like the option of writing markup and performing data binding for native mobile applications using the Blazor-style programming model with Razor syntax and features. If so, Microsoft may support it in a future version of the Visual Studio IDE.

With the mobile Blazor bindings, developers can leverage existing web skills to build native iOS and Android apps powered by .NET. The Blazor programming model and Razor markup syntax can be used to define UI components as well as behaviours of an application. The UI components included are based on Xamarin.Forms native UI controls.

Blazor runs on .NET Standard 2.0. To begin working with mobile Blazor bindings, developers must have the .NET Core 3.0 or 3.1 SDK, Visual Studio, or Visual Studio for the Mac. Also needed are ASP.NET web development and mobile development with .NET (Xamarin.Forms) workloads installed. Sample apps are available on GitHub. Templates can be installed by running the following command from a command/shell window:

dotnet new -i Microsoft.MobileBlazorBindings.Templates::0.1.173-beta

Developers can create their first project by using the following command:

dotnet new mobileblazorbindings -o MyApp

The SLN file must be opened in Visual Studio, with developers marking Android or iOS as the startup project.

IDG News Service