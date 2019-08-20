Microsoft buys jClarity to boost Java on Azure

Better performance and increased Java community engagement are the goals

With its acquisition of Java support services company jClarity, Microsoft is making a play to optimise Java workloads on its Azure cloud platform.

Microsoft calls jClarity the leading contributor to the AdoptOpenJDK project, which provides free, open source OpenJDK binaries. Microsoft has been a sponsor of AdoptOpenJDK, which has provided binaries for both Windows and Linux.

The jClarity team is well-versed in the JVM and has helped customers optimize Java applications while also being active in the Java open source community, Microsoft said in a statement.

Usage of Java at Microsoft has grown in the last few years. Large-scale Java deployments include the AzureHDInsight analytics service and Minecraft.

