Microsoft brings the Surface tension

Are Redmond's latest round of laptops, tablets and dual screen devices too much too soon? Print Print Radio

This week Niall and Dusty try to keep up with Microsoft’s latest round of Surface devices. Between laptops, two-in-ones and smartphones has Redmond run out of surprises?

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud, Spotify or find us on pod.link.

advertisement