Microsoft 365 to replace personal Office 365

Users of the subscription service will get access to new features for the same price

Microsoft has announced that from 21 April, its Office 365 personal and family subscription suite will be renamed Microsoft 365.

Dubbed by Microsoft as the “subscription service for your life”, Microsoft 365 will include Office applications such as Word, Excel, Powerpoint, Outlook, Publisher, Access, Skype and Teams, as well as new services and apps.

In a blog post, Microsoft unveiled several updates to be rolled out over the coming months.

Microsoft 365 subscribers will gain exclusive access to a host of AI-powered features in PowerPoint Presenter Coach. Editor, an AI tool for Word that makes grammar suggestions was also announced. It also plans to offer an all-in-one communication hub in the Microsoft Teams mobile app. Plus, Outlook will see notable changes designed to help users manage their work and personal commitments.

Additionally, Microsoft intends to launch two new applications; PowerPoint Designer, which it said will support creativity and efficiency, and Microsoft Family Safety, which helps users to manage screen time and access location data.

At €7 per month for one person and €10 per month for up to six people, Microsoft 365 follows the same price plan as its predecessor. Current Office 365 personal and family subscribers will gain access to the new service at no additional charge.

The subscription service will be available on Windows, Android, macOS and iOS.

TechCentral Reporters