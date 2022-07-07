Microchip Technology enters top 150 of Ireland’s Best Employers list Irish Independent study considers pay, work-life balance, development opportunities and work environment Trade

Microchip Technology has been named as one of the top 150 employers in Ireland by The Irish Independent in the annual list for 2022.

This comprehensive research project involved employees from more than 1,000 companies and looked at pay, work-life balance, development opportunities and work environment, as well as the reputation of the employer.

With over 350 employees already working across operations in Dublin, Cork and Ennis, Microchip boosted the pool of engineering talent in Ireland by investing in the launch of the $20 million development centre in Cork in 2021.

Close partnership between the development centre and Ireland’s leading universities strengthens the knowledge base and engineering skills which are at the core of semiconductor development in Ireland. The engineers working at the centre contribute to state-of-the-art innovation as well as to a high level of regional customer support.

Developing a positive working environment is one of guiding values which are central to every Microchip operation and employee around the world.

As part of these values, Microchip confirms that employees are our greatest strength. That is why Microchip designs jobs and opportunities which empower employees and reward excellence. Each employee is empowered to make their own contribution to the innovation which continues to deliver smart, connected and secure technology solutions.

Professional ethics and social responsibility are also key guiding values. fiscal, social and environmental responsibilities are maintained and equal opportunity is given to every employee. Communication is also vital for developing strong community relationships which enable employees to exchange information and share knowledge.

Microchip’s vision is to be the very best embedded control solutions company ever. Understanding the vital role played by every employee has made a significant contribution to being named as one of the top 150 companies of the Irish Indepdent Best Employers in Ireland list.

“We appreciate the recognition for our employees who represent the culture we have established as a company; it also is a testament to our investment that Microchip is making into Ireland. We look forward to our continued expansion and the opportunity for our teams” says, Michael Malinas, vice president EMEA at Microchip Technology.

