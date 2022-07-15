Medtronic marks 40 years in Ireland with significant R&D jobs announcement Latest expansion plan includes 200 new jobs in research and development Trade

IDA Ireland, together with Tánaiste and Minister for Enterprise, Trade & Employment Leo Varadkar attended a 40-year celebration at Medtronic’s Parkmore facility in Galway today where 200 new research & development roles were announced.

The jobs include significant growth in new product development and a new global laboratory services team in Galway. In what is part of a $30 million capital investment. Recruitment is already underway with just over half of the roles filled to date.

The projects are supported by IDA Ireland.

advertisement





“Medtronic came to Ireland in 1982 with plans to manufacture a small number of cardiovascular devices,” said the Tainaiste. “Forty years later, the company now employs more than 4,000 people across five sites in Galway, Athlone and Dublin… Medtronic Ireland has been a leading light in Ireland’s vibrant medtech sector and this latest growth underlines the company’s dedication to our country.”

Gerard Kilcommins, vice president, global manufacturing, vascular therapies & implants, and country director, Campus Ireland at Medtronic, said: “Our sites in Ireland have played a significant role in Medtronic’s evolution from medical device manufacturer to a global leader in healthcare technology.

“These roles will support the development of products and services in the coronary artery, heart valve and peripheral vascular disease, heart arrhythmia and pacing, hypertension and spinal injury areas. There will also be roles in the chemical analysis and biocompatibility fields supporting a new global laboratory services team.”

TechCentral Reporters

Like what you see?

Ireland’s ONLY dedicated news feed for the distribution and retail channel. Our editorial mix includes channel news, trend analysis, Deals Done, regular ‘Channel Chat’ interviews and strategic product focuses. This is a vital medium through which the technology channel can network and identify new business opportunities.

Want more?