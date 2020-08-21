MedTech engineers help non-profit group develop emergency ventilator for use in the developing world

Boston Scientific engineers have helped the Covid Response Team non-profit group develop an emergency ventilator that is targeted for use in the developing world as countries respond to the pandemic. The company is the latest member of the Irish Medtech Association to be spotlighted as part of its ongoing #MedtechGoodNews campaign.

Boston Scientific employees are also involved with a project called E-vent, which is focused on designing, fabricating and assembling a manual resuscitator that could potentially provide longer-term ventilation for patients.

Sinead Keogh, director of the Irish Medtech Association, said: “The support for this not-for-profit initiative by Boston Scientific shows how Irish Medtech Association members are responding to needs of developing parts of the world and their populations that live there during the pandemic. The acute and ongoing shortage of ventilators in low income countries is humanitarian disaster and requires an urgent response. The Irish medtech sector, as a global leader, has made an important impact in its response to Covid-19. The Irish Medtech Association will continue to highlight how medtech leaders in Ireland are assisting the frontline fight against Covid-19 here, and across the world”.

Vice president operations at Boston Scientific in Galway James Lyons said: “We couldn’t be prouder of our teams at our Galway, Cork and Clonmel facilities and how they have responded to the needs of others during this crisis. From volunteering to make PPE for local frontline workers, to helping others develop emergency medtech equipment for developing countries, our [more than] 5,000 Irish employees have made an exceptional contribution to local, national and even international Covid-19 response efforts.”

