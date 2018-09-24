Matheson opens Cork office

Regional site to cement ties between firm and Munster-based clients Print Print Trade

Irish law firm Matheson has established an office in Cork to support its client base in the Munster region. The new operation brings the firm closer to its multinational and local clients across the life sciences, healthcare, ICT, biotechnology, agri-food, professional services, cybersecurity and financial services sectors.

The office will be led by Cork native Grainne Callanan, a senior lawyer in the firm’s corporate department specialising in Irish corporate law and corporate governance, and with a particular focus on financial services.

“Cork is a hub for many of the world’s leading multinational life sciences, medtech, financial services, ITC and cyber security businesses, with many domestic Irish companies with an international focus also located in the region,” said Matheson managing partner Michael Jackson said.

“It is clear to us from our interaction with clients that Cork’s growth rate will continue to accelerate, with factors such as the talent pool, Brexit, the continually improving infrastructure, and a desire by many companies to have multiple sites in Ireland making it an attractive place in which to locate.

“Our clients in the region will have access to an experienced team in our Cork office, and will also be able to avail of the full suite of legal services and expertise of Matheson’s Dublin, London and US offices.”

Callanan said: “Matheson has a large client base operating in this region – and we are committed to servicing our clients where they are located. Our new Cork office will put us in closer proximity to offer enhanced levels of legal service to our Cork and wider Munster-based clients.”

TechCentral Reporters