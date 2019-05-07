Marist College students prepare for F1 in Schools global final

All roads point to Abu Dhabi for Ventius Racing Print Print Life

Six students from Marist College in Athlone, Co Westmeath, will be travelling to Abu Dhabi as one of three teams representing Ireland at the global finals of the F1 in Schools STEM Challenge.

Vintius Racing had the second fastest car in this year’s national finals and hopes to surpass that achievement at the international event this November.

The F1 in Schools STEM Challenge is an international competition where teams of students from the ages of nine to 19 use computer aided design software to design miniature Formula One cars. These cars are shot down a 20-metre track fuelled by a cartridge of compressed carbon dioxide.

Each entry is designed, manufactured and tested with the aim of becoming the world’s fastest car. Teams are also graded on their ability to secure sponsorship to pay for the team’s research, travel and accommodation expenses.

At the national finals, each team had to present their project, show off their ‘pit’ display and race their cars.

Vintius Racing‘s engineerings of Eoghan Carroll, and Alexander Farrell were responsible for the design and manufacturing of the car, respectively.

“Our team name comes from the Celtic God of Wind,” said team graphic designer Michael Munnelly. “This reflects both our Irish heritage and our goal to make a fast and powerful car.”

The other members of Vintius Racing are Conor McNamara (team manager), Brian O’Hara Duggan (project manager), and Callum McKnight (marketing manager).

The team was sponsored by Advanced NDT Solutions, Newell Roofing Products, and Patrick McKnight Roofing.

TechCentral Reporters