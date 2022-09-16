ManageEngine’s Prem Maheswaran on automation and working culture Instagram and Google get on the wrong side of Google and Elon Musk has another bad week with Twitter Radio

This week Niall and Dusty look at Instagram’s record fine from the Data Protection Commissioner. Also in the news, Google gets slapped with another fine by the EU and Elon Musk tries his hardest to get out of his deal to buy Twitter.

Lastly, Niall talks to ManageEngine’s Prem Maheswaran about how technologies like automation are entering the hybrid workplace.

To never miss an episode of TechRadio subscribe, comment and rate us on iTunes, Soundcloud and Spotify or find us via RSS and pod.link.

advertisement





For more from ManageEngine and Servaplex log on to TechFire on 21 September online. Register your attendance for this free webinar here.